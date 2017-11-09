Vermont clothing company lays off 12 workers

A Vermont-based outdoor clothing company has laid off 12 employees as it prepares to pull its products from third-party retailers.

Ibex Outdoor Clothing will start selling its apparel exclusively through its own stores and its website next year. CEO Ted Manning tells the Valley News that the company has struggled with finding and retaining customers as more shopping moves online.

Manning says he expects further "significant changes" in the company's business model and ownership structure. He declined to speculate on specifics.

Manning says the White River Junction company continues to employ 20 people in Vermont and about 40 in three out-of-state stores.