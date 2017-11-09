Vatican to stop selling cigarettes

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is saying "Just Say No" to cigarettes.

Continue Reading Below

The Vatican announced Thursday that it would no longer sell cigarettes to employees in its duty free shop and supermarket — giving up an estimated 10 million euros ($11 million) a year in profits.

The Vatican said Francis took the decision because "the Holy See cannot contribute to an activity that clearly damages the health of people." A statement cited World Health Organization data finding that smoking is the cause of more than 7 million deaths annually around the globe.

A 2015 book based on leaked Vatican documents, "Avarice," reported that cigarette sales bring in an estimated 10 million euros a year to the Vatican City State and are the second-most important source of income after tax-free gas sales.