Stock futures lower after Wall Street's record run

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower on Thursday, a day after Wall Street closed at a record high, as investors fretted about possible obstacles to a Republican tax bill that the lawmakers are debating.

Continue Reading Below

A U.S. Senate tax-cut bill, differing from one already in the House of Representatives, was expected to be unveiled on Thursday, complicating a tax overhaul push and increasing scepticism on Wall Street about the effort.

The S&P 500 has risen about 21 percent since the election of President Donald Trump a year ago, partly on the back of his promises to cut taxes and other business-friendly measures.

However, Republicans have yet to score a major legislative win since Trump took office in January, even though the party controls both chambers of Congress as well as the White House.

Investors were also concerned about the potential fallout from Democrat wins in regional U.S. elections this week - a signal for next year's mid-term Congressional elections for Trump.

Investors will also focus on another batch of earnings, with Walt Disney (DIS), News Corp (NWSA), Nvidia (NVDA) and Nordstrom (JWN) set to report results after the closing bell.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

With third-quarter earning season winding down, earnings for the quarter are expected to have climbed 8 percent, compared with expectations of a 5.9 percent rise at the start of October, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Economic data at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) includes weekly jobless claims, which are forecast having risen to 231,000 from 229,000 in the week ended Oct. 28.

Wall Street closed at a record high on Wednesday as videogame makers rallied and Apple's market value climbed above $900 billion.

Shares of Roku <ROKU.O> soared 30 percent in premarket trading after the television streaming device maker's quarterly results and guidance beat expectations.

Perrigo <PRGO.N> rose 12.1 percent as the generic drugmaker raised its adjusted profit forecast.

Dish Network <DISH.O> fell 1 percent as the satellite TV service provider's third-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

Payments company Square <SQ.N> was down 3.2 percent, despite the company posting better-than-expected third-quarter results and raising its forecast.

Futures snapshot at 7:04 a.m. ET:

Dow e-minis <1YMc1> were down 69 points, or 0.29 percent, with 41,821 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis <ESc1> were down 8 points, or 0.31 percent, with 233,238 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis <NQc1> were down 22.25 points, or 0.35 percent, on volume of 35,676 contracts.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)