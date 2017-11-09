On Our Radar

Saudi Aramco signs $4.5B oil, gas deals

Tortoise Capital Portfolio Manager Rob Thummel explains how the power play in Saudi Arabia impacts the energy markets.

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco on Thursday signed agreements worth $4.5 billion with firms from Europe, the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates for oil and gas projects in the kingdom.

The companies are Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas, Italy's Saipem , China Petroleum Pipeline, U.S. McDermott, Jacobs Engineering and National Petroleum Construction of Abu Dhabi.

The signing took place at the company's headquarters in Dhahran.

(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, editing by David Evans)

