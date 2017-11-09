Emirates profit rises despite Mideast tensions, oil price

Airline group Emirates says its half-year profit and revenue rose as business steadily grew despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The Dubai-based company said its net profit rose 77 percent to 2.3 billion dirhams ($631 million) in the six months through September. Revenue rose 6 percent to 49.4 billion dirhams ($13.5 billion).

The company credited a cost efficiency drive, in which it shed 3,000 jobs over a year, as well as an easing in the value of the dollar, which helped boost its profitability. Higher oil prices and stiff global competition for long-haul flights remain a challenge, however.

Gulf airlines have overall faced financial headwinds in recent years. Etihad recently pulled financing for its investments in Air Berlin and Alitalia, leaving both to need rescues.