EBay and Stericycle slide while Macy's and Fox jump

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Continue Reading Below

Macy's Inc., up $1.93 to $19.50

The department store operator's third-quarter profit climbed and surpassed analyst estimates, as it cut costs.

Kohl's Corp., up 38 cents to $41.17

Wall Street was disappointed with the company's third-quarter results.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., up 61 cents to $28.70

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The media company reported a larger profit and more revenue than experts expected, and analysts said its cable business did well.

eBay Inc., down $1.32 to $35.69

Technology companies took steep losses Thursday following a 10-day winning streak.

Stericycle Inc., down $3.04 to $64.06

The medical waste management company's third-quarter report was weaker than expected.

Coty Inc., up $2.04 to $16.80

The beauty products maker had a strong quarter and said its luxury business improved.

Sage Therapeutics Inc., up $33.99 to $95.65

The company said an experimental depression treatment met its goals in two late-stage studies.

Overstock.com Inc., up $12.30 to $52.40

The online discount retailer continued to climb after its revenue was stronger than analysts expected.