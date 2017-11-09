Dish misses Street 3Q forecasts

Dish Network Corp. (DISH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $297.4 million.

Continue Reading Below

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 57 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The satellite television provider posted revenue of $3.58 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.6 billion.

Dish shares have dropped 16 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 14 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DISH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DISH