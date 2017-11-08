Take-Two and Kraft Heinz rise while Snap plunges

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $11.26 to $117.65

The publisher of "NBA2K" and "Grand Theft Auto" video games raised its annual forecasts.

Snap Inc., down $2.21 to $12.91

The social media site posted disappointing revenue and user growth in its latest quarter.

Kraft Heinz Co., up $1.40 to $79.58

The stocks of high-dividend companies including household goods makers continued to rise as bond yields weakened.

DaVita Inc., down $4.62 to $54.34

The kidney dialysis provider disclosed a smaller-than-expected profit and forecast less operating income.

Time Warner Cable Inc., down $6.16 to $88.50

An AT&T executive said it's not clear when the company's purchase of Time Warner Cable might close.

Bank of America Inc., down 39 cents to $26.97

Banks continued to dip as interest rates receded from their recent highs.

CSRA Inc., down $2.17 to $29.56

The information technology services company's quarterly profit fell short of analyst estimates.

Humana Inc., down $12.83 to $243.48

The health insurer said it is cutting 2,700 jobs, some of them through an early retirement program.