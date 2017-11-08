Nissan's profit flat over inspection scandal, legal costs

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. is seeing fiscal second-quarter profit slip 3 percent despite growing sales because of costs related to improper vehicle checks in Japan and a massive global air-bag recall in the U.S.

Nissan, allied with Renault SA of France, reported Wednesday a July-September profit of 141.6 billion yen ($1.2 billion), down from 146.1 billion yen the same period last year.

Quarterly sales rose 8.5 percent to 2.89 trillion yen ($25.4 billion).

Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa again bowed deeply, apologizing to customers, dealers, partners and government authorities for the recent faulty inspections scandal.

Nissan is recalling more than a million vehicles in Japan after acknowledging unqualified people had been systematically carrying out vehicle checks.

Also weighing on profit are litigation costs over Takata Corp. air-bag recalls.