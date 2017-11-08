Muni bond Tuesday update: 10-year yield decreases

A look at the AP Municipal Bond Index for Tuesday, Nov. 7:

BIGGEST MOVER: 30-year bonds. Yield fell 12 basis points over the last week to 2.78 percent.

TWO-YEAR: Yield climbed 1 basis point to 1.21 percent. The two-year/10-year spread is 103 basis points, down from 117 basis points a week ago. The two-year/30-year spread is 157 basis points, down from 173 basis points a week ago.

10-YEAR: Yield fell 4 basis points to 2.24 percent, compared with 2.32 percent for a 10-year Treasury. The gap between 10-year municipal bonds and Treasurys has been widening over the last week. It was 5 basis points on Oct. 31. The 10-year/30-year spread for municipal bonds is 54 basis points.

30-YEAR: Yield decreased by 6 basis points to 2.78 percent, compared with 2.77 percent for a 30-year Treasury.

AP created this story using data from Municipal Bond Information Services and the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Learn more about the AP Municipal Bond Index at http://mbis.com/