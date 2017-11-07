On Our Radar

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending Nov. 5, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. The Dark Tower

2. Wind River (2017)

3. War for the Planet of the Apes

4. Spider-Man: Homecoming

5. Baby Driver

6. Wonder Woman (2017)

7. The Emoji Movie

8. Atomic Blonde

9. Cars 3

10. Kidnap

iTunes Movies US Charts — Independent:

1. Wind River (2017)

2. This Beautiful Fantastic

3. Brawl In Cell Block 99

4. The Beguiled (2017)

5. Newness

6. The Layover

7. Most Beautiful Island

8. Dealt

9. Blood Father

10. Landline

__

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.