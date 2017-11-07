The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending Nov. 5, 2017:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. The Dark Tower
2. Wind River (2017)
3. War for the Planet of the Apes
4. Spider-Man: Homecoming
5. Baby Driver
6. Wonder Woman (2017)
7. The Emoji Movie
8. Atomic Blonde
9. Cars 3
10. Kidnap
iTunes Movies US Charts — Independent:
1. Wind River (2017)
2. This Beautiful Fantastic
3. Brawl In Cell Block 99
4. The Beguiled (2017)
5. Newness
6. The Layover
7. Most Beautiful Island
8. Dealt
9. Blood Father
10. Landline
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.