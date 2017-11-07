SeaWorld misses Street 3Q forecasts

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $55 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $437.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $455.7 million.

SeaWorld shares have fallen 41 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 21 percent in the last 12 months.

