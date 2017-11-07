The Latest: Disney ends LA Times ban after backlash

The Latest on the Walt Disney Co. banning Los Angeles Times journalists from advance coverage of its films in response to reporting on its relationship with the city of Anaheim, California (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday lifted its ban of Los Angeles Times reporters and critics from its press screenings after a widespread backlash prompted several media outlets to announce their own boycotts of Disney movies.

In a statement Tuesday, Disney said it was restoring access to the newspaper after "productive discussions with the newly installed leadership" at the Times. Disney had barred the Times from its screenings after the paper published a two-part investigative series on the company's business dealings in Anaheim, California.

Disney's punitive measures against the Times led to many outlets refusing advance coverage of the studio's films, including The New York Times and The A.V. Club. Four prominent film critics groups announced Tuesday that they would bar Disney films from receiving awards consideration.

6:45 a.m.

Four prominent film critics groups say they will bar Walt Disney Co. films from receiving awards consideration over the company's decision to bar the Los Angeles Times from advance screenings of its films and access to its talent.

Disney said last week the Times disregarded "basic journalistic standards" in a series of reports on the relationship between the city of Anaheim and Disneyland Resort.

In a joint statement released early Tuesday, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the New York Film Critics Circle, the Boston Society of Film Critics and the National Society of Film Critics denounced Disney's decision, saying it "should gravely concern all who believe in the importance of a free press, artists included." The groups say Disney films won't be considered for awards until the blackout of the Times is lifted.

A company spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.