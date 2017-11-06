Wall Street climbs to record highs amid merger talk

U.S. stocks climbed to record highs on Monday amid optimism about merger activity and as investors bet that a Republican plan to cut corporate taxes would bolster earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.23 points, or 0.04 percent, to 23,548.42, the S&P 500 gained 3.29 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,591.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.00 points, or 0.33 percent, to 6,786.44.