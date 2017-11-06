Michael Kors second-quarter profit rises 26%

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd's quarterly profit rose 26 percent on Monday, helped by lower taxes and higher revenue from new store openings.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $202.9 million, or $1.32 per share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from $160.9 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which completed its acquisition of upscale shoemaker Jimmy Choo this month, posted a 5.6 percent rise in revenue to $1.11 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)