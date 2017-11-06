How major US stock indexes fared on Monday

U.S. stocks set more records Monday as upheaval in oil-rich Saudi Arabia sent crude prices to two-year highs. Chipmakers and media companies climbed on deal reports while phone companies sank.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 3.29 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,591.13.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 9.23 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 23,548.42.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 22 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,786.44.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks advanced 3.05 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,497.96.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 352.30 points, or 15.7 percent.

The Dow is up 3,785.82 points, or 19.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,403.32 points, or 26.1 percent.

The Russell is up 140.83 points, or 10.4 percent.