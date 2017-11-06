House GOP weighs repeal of health mandate in tax bill

House Republicans are weighing a repeal of a key tenet of the Obama-era health care law as the tax-writing committee begins work on crafting the bill.

Continue Reading Below

Speaker Paul Ryan said Sunday the GOP is discussing scrapping the health law's requirement that people have insurance coverage or face a penalty.

Republicans are likely to change the measure to ease opposition from some GOP lawmakers. Work begins Monday in the Ways and Means Committee and is expected to last until Thursday.

Some want to broaden relief to more small businesses, while others are upset at a provision eliminating a tax credit for adoption expenses.

The proposal is the first major rewrite of the tax code in three decades, mixing tax cuts for corporations and businesses with more modest relief for individuals.