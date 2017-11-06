On Our Radar

Figures on government spending and debt

Markets Associated Press

WASHINGTON –  Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Nov. 2 $20,448,399
Statutory debt limit --Suspended--
Total public debt outstanding Nov. 2 $20,484,950
Operating balance Nov. 2 $201,020
Interest fiscal year 2017 $262,781
Interest fiscal year 2016 $240,722
Deficit fiscal year 2017 -$665,712
Deficit fiscal year 2016 -$585,646
Receipts fiscal year 2017 $3,314,894
Receipts fiscal year 2016 $3,266,774
Outlays fiscal year 2017 $3,980,605
Outlays fiscal year 2016 $3,852,420
Gold assets in Sept $11,041