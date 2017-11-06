On Our Radar

CVS Health's profit drops 17%

People walk outside a CVS store in Pasadena, California, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Nov 6 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp, which is said to have offered to buy health insurer Aetna Inc, reported a 17 percent drop in quarterly profit on Monday, hurt by lower prices and reimbursements in its pharmacy business.

The company's third-quarter results were also hit by the loss of some contracts to fill prescriptions.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.29 billion, or $1.26 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.54 billion, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.5 percent to $46.18 billion.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

