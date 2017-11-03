Why Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. Popped 11% Today

What happened

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) jumped as much as 11.2% in trading Thursday after reporting third-quarter results. The company lost money, but surpassed revenue expectations by a wide margin. At 2:55 p.m. EDT, shares were still up 9.1% on the day.

Revenue was up 54%, to $31.9 million, and easily surpassed the $28 million analysts expected. Adjusted net loss of $1.0 million, or $0.01 per share, was exactly in line with expectations.

Management said $236.8 million of backlog, including $82.4 million over the next year, should allow the company to maintain growth through 2018. And with margins increasing along with sales, it's possible Ballard Power Systems will become profitable in 2018.

Ballard Power Systems is well positioned in the fuel-cell market, supplying a diverse set of customers around the world. The most attractive may be the heavy-duty fuel cell electric-vehicle market, which will serve either long haul, or trucks that need to be used for long hours of operation.

These products are well positioned to win over electric-only technology and should provide growth long term. If you're looking for exposure to the fuel-cell market, this is a stock to buy, given its high growth and rapidly improving bottom line.

