Why Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc's Shares Popped 11% Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of materials supplier Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE: RYAM) jumped as much as 11.2% in trading Friday after reporting third-quarter results. At 3:55 p.m. EDT, shares were still up 10.4% on the day.

So what

Revenue was up $3 million versus a year ago, to $210 million, and was in line with analyst expectations. Net income was $12 million, or $0.28 per share, and on an adjusted basis, earnings of $0.18 per share met expectations.

A stock doesn't usually climb just by meeting expectations, but investors likely were happy that impacts from Hurricane Irma aren't expected to affect the company beyond 2017. But they'll negatively impact next quarter, leaving full-year prices and volume down 4% to 5%.

Now what

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Rayonier are really gaining back ground lost when hurricane season started, so investors shouldn't take away too much from the pop. There was likely fear that conditions would be even worse, especially since a major customer was heavily damaged. I don't think this earnings report was good enough to justify the bounce, but if Rayonier can limit Irma's impacts to 2017, it would be a positive for the business long term.

10 stocks we like better than Rayonier Advanced Materials

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rayonier Advanced Materials wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 9, 2017

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.