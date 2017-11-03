The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending November 2, 2017:
Top Songs
1. Thunder, Imagine Dragons
2. Perfect, Ed Sheeran
3. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello
4. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone
5. MotorSport, Migos,Nicki Minaj & Cardi B
6. Feel It Still, Portugal. The Man
7. Wolves, Selena Gomez & Marshmello
8. Love So Soft, Kelly Clarkson
9. Too Good at Goodbyes, Sam Smith
10. Bodak Yellow, Cardi B
Top Albums
1. Meaning of Life, Kelly Clarkson
2. Heartbreak on a Full Moon, Chris Brown
3. Live in No Shoes Nation, Kenny Chesney
4. 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time, Big K.R.I.T.
5. Five, Hollywood Undead
6. Wake Up Call, Theory of a Deadman
7. Without Warning, 21 Savage,Offset & Metro Boomin
8. When the Good Guys Win, Granger Smith
9. Pacific Daydream, Weezer
10. Trial By Fire, Yelawolf
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.