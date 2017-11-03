On Our Radar

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending November 2, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Thunder, Imagine Dragons

2. Perfect, Ed Sheeran

3. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello

4. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone

5. MotorSport, Migos,Nicki Minaj & Cardi B

6. Feel It Still, Portugal. The Man

7. Wolves, Selena Gomez & Marshmello

8. Love So Soft, Kelly Clarkson

9. Too Good at Goodbyes, Sam Smith

10. Bodak Yellow, Cardi B

Top Albums

1. Meaning of Life, Kelly Clarkson

2. Heartbreak on a Full Moon, Chris Brown

3. Live in No Shoes Nation, Kenny Chesney

4. 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time, Big K.R.I.T.

5. Five, Hollywood Undead

6. Wake Up Call, Theory of a Deadman

7. Without Warning, 21 Savage,Offset & Metro Boomin

8. When the Good Guys Win, Granger Smith

9. Pacific Daydream, Weezer

10. Trial By Fire, Yelawolf

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.