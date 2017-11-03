Muni bond Friday update: 10-year yield decreases

A look at the AP Municipal Bond Index for Friday, Nov. 3:

BIGGEST MOVER: 30-year bonds. Yield decreased 6 basis points over the last week to 2.85 percent.

TWO-YEAR: Yield rose less than a basis point to 1.20 percent. The two-year/10-year spread is 110 basis points, down from 118 basis points a week ago. The two-year/30-year spread is 166 basis points, down from 175 basis points a week ago.

10-YEAR: Yield decreased 2 basis points to 2.30 percent, compared with 2.34 percent for a 10-year Treasury. The gap between 10-year municipal bonds and Treasurys has been narrowing over the last week. It was 8 basis points on Oct. 27. The 10-year/30-year spread for municipal bonds is 55 basis points.

30-YEAR: Yield dropped by 2 basis points to 2.85 percent, compared with 2.82 percent for a 30-year Treasury.

AP created this story using data from Municipal Bond Information Services and the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Learn more about the AP Municipal Bond Index at http://mbis.com/