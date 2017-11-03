A list of the 63 Sears and Kmart stores closing in January

Sears Holdings Corp. says it will be closing another 63 stores as the ailing retailer tries to turn around its business. Liquidation sales will start as early as next Thursday. A list of the stores:
Alabama
Kmart, Albertville
Sears(asterisk), Tuscaloosa
Arizona
Kmart, Casa Grande
Sears(asterisk), Mesa
Arkansas
Sears(asterisk), Fort Smith
Sears(asterisk), Fayetteville
Colorado
Sears(asterisk), Greeley
Florida
Kmart, Clearwater
Kmart, Milton
Kmart, Sebring
Georgia
Kmart, Macon
Kmart, Tifton
Kmart, Dalton
Sears(asterisk), Lithonia
Sears(asterisk), Valdosta
Idaho
Kmart, Ammon
Illinois
Kmart, Effingham
Kentucky
Kmart, Henderson
Kmart, Glasgow
Kmart, Versailles
Kmart, Frankfort
Maryland
Sears(asterisk), Baltimore
Massachusetts
Sears(asterisk), Lanesboro (Pittsfield)
Michigan
Kmart, Clinton Township
Kmart, Battle Creek
Kmart, Mount Pleasant
Minnesota
Kmart, Thief River Falls
Missouri
Kmart, Poplar Bluff
Kmart, Independence
Kmart, Sedalia
Kmart, St. Louis
New Jersey
Sears(asterisk), Phillipsburg
North Carolina
Kmart, Jacksonville
Ohio
Kmart, St. Marys
Kmart, Cleveland
Kmart, Oregon
Kmart, Austintown
Kmart, Hillsboro
Pennsylvania
Kmart, Moosic
Kmart, Moon Township / Coraopolis
Kmart, Shamokin Dam
Kmart, Clarion
Sears, State College
Sears(asterisk), Pennsdale/Muncy
Sears(asterisk), Indiana
South Dakota
Kmart, Aberdeen
Tennessee
Kmart, Nashville
Kmart, Cookeville
Kmart, Tullahoma
Texas
Kmart, Texarkana
Sears, San Angelo
Sears(asterisk), Lufkin
Utah
Sears(asterisk), Salt Lake City
Virginia
Kmart, Richmond
Kmart, Abingdon
Kmart, Danville
Kmart, Lynchburg
Sears(asterisk), Colonial Heights
Wisconsin
Kmart, Stevens Point
West Virginia
Kmart, Vienna
Kmart, Martinsburg
Kmart, Beckley
Wyoming
Sears, Cheyenne
(asterisk)The Sears Auto Center at this store will close in early December 2017. The store itself will close in late January 2018.