Grains lower, livestock lower

Grain futures were lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was down .20 cent at $4.2560 a bushel; Dec corn lost 2 cents 3.4840 a bushel; December oats was 2 cents lower at $2.6240 a bushel while Nov. soybeans was down 6.40 cents at $9.8240 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was down 2.88 cents at $1.2720 a pound; November feeder cattle was down 2.68 cents at $1.6060 a pound; December lean hogs lost .10 cent at $.6570 a pound.