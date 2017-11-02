How major US stock indexes fared on Thursday

U.S. stocks finished mixed on Thursday as investors pored over House Republican's tax proposals and President Donald Trump picked Fed Governor Jerome "Jay" Powell to lead the Federal Reserve. Weak results from consumer and health care companies pulled those parts of the market lower.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index edged up 0.49 points to 2,579.85.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 81.25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 23,516.26.

The Nasdaq composite lost 1.59 points to 6,714.94.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks advanced 3.77 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,496.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 1.22 points, or less than 0.1 percent.

The Dow is up 82.07 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 13.68 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 11.77 points, or 0.8 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 341.02 points, or 15.2 percent.

The Dow is up 3,753.66 points, or 19 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,331.83 points, or 24.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 139.42 points, or 10.3 percent.