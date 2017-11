The Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 on Wednesday to win a World Series title for the first time in their 55-year existence as a Major League Baseball franchise.

With the win, the Astros clinched the best-of-seven series 4-3 over a Dodgers team that had MLB's best record this season.

Astros outfielder George Springer named Most Valuable Player. Springer hit 5 home runs in the World Series.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Andrew Both)