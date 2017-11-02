WASHINGTON – Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
|Total public debt subject to limit Nov. 1
|$20,417,062
|Statutory debt limit
|--Suspended--
|Total public debt outstanding Nov. 1
|$20,453,288
|Operating balance Nov. 1
|$181,764
|Interest fiscal year 2017
|$262,781
|Interest fiscal year 2016
|$240,722
|Deficit fiscal year 2017
|-$665,712
|Deficit fiscal year 2016
|-$585,646
|Receipts fiscal year 2017
|$3,314,894
|Receipts fiscal year 2016
|$3,266,774
|Outlays fiscal year 2017
|$3,980,605
|Outlays fiscal year 2016
|$3,852,420
|Gold assets in Sept
|$11,041