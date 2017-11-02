Bill introduced allowing Hawaii's foreign fishermen onshore

Hundreds of foreign fishermen currently confined to vessels in Honolulu for years at a time would be allowed to come ashore when they dock under legislation introduced Thursday in Congress.

The Sustainable Fishing Workforce Protection Act offers workplace protections a year after an Associated Press investigation found that Hawaii's commercial fishing fleet is crewed by about 700 men who are never allowed off their boats, even when they come into the Honolulu Harbor to unload their catch.

Just a few miles from the sands of Waikiki, they work without visas, some making less than $1 an hour. Conditions vary — while some boats are clean and safe, AP found some fishing crews living in squalor, forced to use buckets instead of toilets and suffering running sores from bed bugs. There have been instances of human trafficking, active tuberculosis and low food supplies.

They lack most basic labor protections during their one or two year stints onboard, catching premium tuna and swordfish sold at some of America's most upscale grocery stores, hotels and restaurants.

The law, supported by all four of Hawaii's representatives in the House and Senate, would close a loophole in federal law that has allowed the Hawaii fleet to employ men from impoverished Southeast Asian and Pacific nations for a fraction of the pay an American worker would get, in part by collecting them by boat from Pacific islands.

Under the new law, the fishermen would get their visas in their home countries, just like other immigrants. This would allow them to fly into Honolulu for the fishing jobs, eliminating the two-week trip at sea. They also would be protected by federal labor law at the docks, and labor inspectors would join the Coast Guard for at sea protections.

Hawaii's Attorney General Douglas Chin, who has ruled the men are lawfully admitted to the state and should be allowed to fish, said he hadn't read the bill.

"But generally, anything that clarifies the visa status of foreign fishermen and protects them from exploitation is something I would support," he said.

AP reporter Audrey McAvoy in Honolulu contributed to this story.