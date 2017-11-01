3 Value Stocks Retirees Should Consider Buying Today

Retirees need to take good care of their meticulously assembled nest eggs. One way to do that is by investing in deep-discount value stocks, pairing low market risks with a high probability of rising share prices.

Continue Reading Below

So we asked a panel of your fellow investors here at The Motley Fool for some tips. What value stocks would they recommend to investors already enjoying their golden years?

Read on to see why they would recommend retirees to invest in International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM), Nike (NYSE: NKE), and America Movil (NYSE: AMX) right now.

A tech company that's not going anywhere

Tim Green (International Business Machines): Unlike many technology companies, IBM is no flash in the pan. The tech giant has been around for over a century, with its longevity a product of its ability to adapt. It's hard to believe that a company that once made its money selling mechanical tabulating machines is now pushing hard into cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

IBM's latest transformation hasn't been easy. The company has reported 22 consecutive quarters of declining revenue, and earnings are well below where they were a few years ago. The good news: IBM sees revenue growth returning in the fourth quarter, driven by its myriad growth businesses as well as its recently refreshed mainframe system.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past 12 months, IBM's growth businesses generated $34.9 billion of revenue, growing by 10% year over year and representing 45% of total revenue. The cloud computing business is now 20% of revenue, and it's growing at a 20% rate. All of this was offset by declining legacy businesses, so total revenue has still been moving lower. But there's a growth company within IBM, and that should become more visible in the next few years.

With guidance calling for $13.80 per share in adjusted earnings this year, IBM's price-to-earnings ratio stands just a hair above 11. With IBM, you get a long track record of adaptation at a bargain price. And the 3.9% dividend yield is icing on the cake.

Bargain-priced growth, south of the border

Anders Bylund (America Movil): The parent company of Telcel, the largest wireless network in Mexico, also runs the Claro, Telmex, and Embratel networks across Latin America. In North America, America Movil runs the prepaid TracFone service. The wireless empire that billionaire Carlos Slim built now serves 363 million access lines across three continents.

At the last count, America Movil's multinational business generated $13.7 billion of EBITDA profits out of $53.4 billion in trailing revenues. More than half of the company's bottom-line profits are funneled into dividend payouts, resulting in a respectable dividend yield of 1.9% at today's prices.

Ah, but those share prices should be higher.

The stock trades at a bargain-bin valuation of 18 times forward earnings and 1.1 times trailing sales. America Movil's core Mexican market is expected to deliver much higher margins and operating profits over the next few years as cost controls gain traction and Mexican regulators give more leeway for price increases. So the stock actually looks ridiculously cheap right now, with a PEG ratio of just 0.2. As a reminder, anything below 1.0 is seen as a deep-discount value play, and zero is the lowest PEG value that makes any mathematical sense.

So you're getting a cross-continental market leader in a thriving industry, trading at rock-bottom prices while also offering a decent dividend payout. That combination is hard to beat.

Relishing an opportunity to evolve

Steve Symington (Nike): Despite delivering fiscal first-quarter 2018 results that were in line with its guidance and the market's expectations in late September, Nike stock has fallen nearly 10% from its 52-week high and trades at a reasonable 23 times trailing 12-month sales. For that, the company can thank weakness in North America and concerns of losing market share to brands such as Adidas (NASDAQOTH: ADDYY) globally. The former, in particular, has been caused in recent quarters by what footwear retailers have described as a lack of innovative new products on the market.

In response, Nike is planning to accelerate investments in its outperforming direct-to-consumer business, while narrowing its product line and increasing development cycles and time to market. All told, according to Nike Chairman and CEO Mark Parker, this should serve to make Nike a more "nimble and innovative" company that's able to more quickly respond to consumers' changing habits and needs.

For investors willing to buy now and reinvest Nike's modest dividend, yielding 1.3% as of this writing, I think the athletic footwear juggernaut is poised to deliver market-beating returns as the fruits of those efforts take hold.

How to simplify investing -- in just 30 minutes a day

It's roughly the same amount of time it takes to walk a quarter-mile on a treadmill... whip up dinner... read your children a bedtime story. And it's how little time it takes to learn everything you need to know to begin investing in the stock market. (Which -- if you're like most of us -- is something you know you should do... but keep putting off.) The Motley Fool's Director of Investor Learning is eager to help you start down that venture -- absolutely FREE -- in just 30 minutes a day, for 13 days.

Simply click here to get started.

Anders Bylund owns shares of IBM. Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Timothy Green owns shares of IBM. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.