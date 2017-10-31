On Our Radar

Wall Street opens higher on strong earnings

Wall Street Reuters

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, the last trading of October, helped by a string of upbeat earnings reports from companies such as Kellogg and Mastercard.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.64 points, or 0.11 percent, to 23,375.38. The S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 2.9 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,575.73. The Nasdaq Composite added 17.59 points, or 0.26 percent, to 6,716.55.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

