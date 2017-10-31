Wall Street opens higher on strong earnings

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, the last trading of October, helped by a string of upbeat earnings reports from companies such as Kellogg and Mastercard.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.64 points, or 0.11 percent, to 23,375.38. The S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 2.9 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,575.73. The Nasdaq Composite added 17.59 points, or 0.26 percent, to 6,716.55.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)