Pfizer's quarterly profit more than doubles

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc's third-quarter profit more than doubled, while revenue remained largely flat.

The largest U.S. drugmaker posted net income of $2.84 billion, or 47 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $1.36 billion, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $13.17 billion from $13.05 billion. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)