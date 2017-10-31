Markets Right Now: Stocks start mostly higher

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:40 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher as food companies climb while sporting goods makers and retailers struggle.

Oreo cookie maker Mondelez jumped 8 percent Tuesday after a strong quarterly report, and Pop Tarts maker Kellogg leaped 6 percent.

Under Armour plummeted 13 percent after the sportswear maker again cut its profit outlook after weak results in North America. Dick's Sporting Goods fell 3.6 percent and Foot Locker lost 1.6 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,575 as the market recovers some of Monday's losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 23,356. The Nasdaq composite is up 16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,715.