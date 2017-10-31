Kellogg tops Street 3Q forecasts

Kellogg Co. (K) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $297 million.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles posted revenue of $3.27 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.21 billion.

Kellogg expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.06 per share.

Kellogg shares have fallen 20 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 15 percent. The stock has dropped 21 percent in the last 12 months.

