CME to launch Bitcoin futures, price spikes to new record

FILE PHOTO: A Bitcoin logo is displayed at the Bitcoin Center New York City in New York's financial district, U.S. on July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Oct 31 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, said on Tuesday it intends to launch Bitcoin futures in the fourth quarter of 2017, pending regulatory approvals.

The new contract will be settled in cash, based on the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate (BRR), a once-a-day reference rate of the U.S. dollar price of Bitcoin. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

