Aetna 3Q profit soars, issues strong forecast

Aetna trumped third-quarter earnings expectations and raised its 2017 forecast again even as the health insurer's withdraw from the Affordable Care Act's insurance marketplaces contributed to a revenue hit.

The nation's third-largest insurer countered a 5 percent drop in revenue with cuts to its biggest expense, health care costs, and improvements in its Medicare Advantage business. Overall net income jumped 39 percent, to $838 million.

Aetna Inc. said Tuesday that it now expects full-year adjusted earnings of about $9.75 per share, which is up from its projection in August for $9.45 to $9.55 per share.

The new forecast is well above Wall Street expectations. Analysts predict earnings of $9.55 per share for 2017, according to FactSet.

For the third quarter, Aetna reported earnings of $2.45 per share when adjusted for one-time charges and gains. Adjusted revenue, which excludes items like capital gains, fell to $14.95 billion from $15.74 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of $2.06 per share on $15.11 billion in revenue.

Shares of the Hartford, Connecticut, insurer have climbed 38 percent since the beginning of the year.

