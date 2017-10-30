Vistra Energy to buy Dynegy in all-stock deal

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Vistra Energy will buy Dynegy Inc in an all-stock deal, the U.S. utilities said on Monday, creating a company with a market value of more than $10 billion.

Dynegy shareholders will receive 0.652 shares of Vistra Energy for each share of Dynegy they own.

The deal price translates to $13.24 per Dynegy share, representing a premium of 18 percent to the stock's Friday close.

(Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)