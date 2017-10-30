Policeman denies trying to launder stolen cash at casino

A Boston police officer charged with stealing about $2,000 in bank robbery cash from the police department's evidence room and trying to launder it at a casino has pleaded not guilty.

WHDH-TV reports Joseph Nee was arraigned Monday in Suffolk Superior Court on charges of larceny and money laundering. He was released on personal recognizance.

Prosecutors say the cash Nee stole from a closed bank robbery file this year was tainted with red dye. They allege Nee fed some of the money into slot machines at Plainridge Park Casino and then went to exchange the stolen money at the casino kiosk for clean money.

Nee is suspended without pay.

Police Commissioner William Evans calls Nee's actions "inexcusable."

Nee's attorney has said he has been cooperative with the investigation.

