Police say death of man in burned mobile home is a homicide

Police say the death of a commercial fisherman found dead inside his burned mobile home in Maine is being investigated as a homicide.

The body of 48-year-old Wayne Foss was found early Saturday inside his mobile home. The home was destroyed by fire in Whitneyville, a tiny town in Washington County. Police say the body was found by fire marshal's office investigators.

Police say detectives and fire marshal's office investigators who have been investigating since early Saturday were back at the scene Monday. They say an autopsy is being completed.