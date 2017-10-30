Muni bond Monday update: 10-year yield falls

A look at the AP Municipal Bond Index for Monday, Oct. 30:

Continue Reading Below

BIGGEST MOVER: Three-year bonds. Yield increased 7 basis points over the last week to 1.27 percent.

TWO-YEAR: Yield fell 1 basis point to 1.15 percent. The two-year/10-year spread is 118 basis points, compared with 119 basis points a week ago. The two-year/30-year spread is 174 basis points, down from 176 basis points a week ago.

10-YEAR: Yield decreased 1 basis point to 2.33 percent, compared with 2.37 percent for a 10-year Treasury. The gap between 10-year municipal bonds and Treasurys has been narrowing over the last week. It was 10 basis points on Oct. 23. The 10-year/30-year spread for municipal bonds is 56 basis points.

30-YEAR: Yield dropped by 2 basis points to 2.89 percent, compared with 2.88 percent for a 30-year Treasury.

_____

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

AP created this story using data from Municipal Bond Information Services and the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Learn more about the AP Municipal Bond Index at http://mbis.com/