Goldman CEO takes to Twitter again to warn about Brexit

The CEO of Goldman Sachs has warned for the second time in two weeks about the dangers of Britain's departure from the European Union.

Lloyd Blankfein tweeted an aerial view of the Goldman headquarters building under construction in London, suggesting the bank may not be able to fill it when it opens in 2019.

Blankfein tweeted: "In London. GS still investing in our big new Euro headquarters here. Expecting/hoping to fill it up, but so much outside our control.#Brexit."

An earlier tweet suggested he may be spending more time in Frankfurt, where Goldman has said its 200-strong employee base could double under Brexit contingency plans.

Many international banks with EU headquarters in London are considering moving some operations elsewhere in the EU amid the pending divorce from the 28-nation EU.