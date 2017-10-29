How to Buy Walt Disney Stock, and Why You Should Want to

When one thinks of typical childhood rites of passage, watching Cinderella or Bambi with your family, and a vacation to Disney World come to mind for many Americans. But did you know there's much more to The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) than that? Today, Disney is a sprawling juggernaut that owns many of the world's most powerful entertainment brands.

Under current CEO Bob Iger, Disney gobbled up Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm, growing the company into the industry leader with a market capitalization of over $150 billion. Add in ESPN, the most popular sports channel worldwide, and one could say Disney has a dominant presence in just about every child's life, whether he or she wants to become a superhero, princess, sports star, or anything in between.

Even with these all-powerful brands and massive scale, the company trades at just 16 times forward earnings, a discount to the broad S&P 500. Moreover, shareholders collect a 1.6% dividend, which is almost certain to grow over the coming years.

So let's assume you want to buy shares of Walt Disney. How do you do it? First, make sure you understand the investing basics laid out in the Fool's guides on how to sign up for an online brokerage account and how to buy your first stocks. Once you have the basics down, your priority shifts to researching the company and understanding why it remains a great stock to own for the long term.

Inside Disney's empire

Although Disney is well-known for Mickey, Dumbo, and Simba, its famous film studios only make up the company's third biggest division. Here's a breakdown of the Disney empire:

Business Segment TTM Revenue (millions) Operating Income (millions) Revenue as % of Total Operating Income as % of Total Media Networks $23,703 $7,099 42.7% 46.9% Parks & Resorts $18,134 $3,727 36.7% 24.6% Studio Entertainment $8,758 $2,518 15.8% 16.6% Consumer Products $4,905 $1,795 8.8% 11.9% Total $55,500 $15,139

Of course, while media networks is the biggest division -- and ESPN the biggest part of that -- you can also think of the theme parks, studios, and consumer products business as all part of a Disney-branded operation.

It is hard to understate just how dominant this "core" Disney business (studio + parks + consumer) has become under CEO Bob Iger. He first joined Disney in 1995 when the company acquired Capital Cities, owner of both ABC and ESPN. Iger was President of ABC, and at the time, Disney was seen a company in turmoil. Jeffrey Katzenberg, the creative force behind Disney's mid-90s revitalization, had left to form his own studio, Dreamworks Animation. To make matters worse, the company's number two executive, Frank Wells, had died in a tragic helicopter accident in 1994.

Iger would go on to succeed then-CEO Michael Eisner in 2005, and he quickly set about growing the company's branded portfolio with the acquisition of Pixar in 2006, including its creative genius John Lasseter. That move not only brought intellectual property such as Toy Story into the Disney fold, but Lasseter and his team also rejuvenated the company's core Disney franchise, leading to modern day hits such as Frozen.

Iger followed Pixar with the purchase of Marvel Entertainment in 2009, then the huge $4 billion acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012. These acquisitions have been absolute home runs, with Marvel franchises becoming mainstays at the box office, and the two new Star Wars films becoming the biggest box office hits of both 2015 and 2016. In fact, seven out of the top-grossing 11 movies released last year all came from Disney brands.

And the good news doesn't stop there. Disney is also incredibly adept at leveraging its intellectual property, especially through its parks & resorts division, which opened a brand new attraction in Shanghai last year. This segment is actually bigger than the studio business, with parks in Orlando, Paris, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, as well as its very own cruise line.

Why now is a good time to buy

Despite all this good news, Disney's stock has declined over the past two years, largely due to weakness in its large media networks business. ESPN is the most expensive channel in the traditional cable bundle, which means it's heavily affected by cord cutting, which is only accelerating. Moreover, Disney has paid hefty prices to retain sports rights for the NBA and NFL, and the company's other networks such as The Disney Channel have also experienced declining ratings. As you can see, this has led to a significant drop in the large media networks segment's operating income in its fiscal year to date:

Disney Segments Revenue Growth (YOY) Income Growth (YOY) Media Networks (0.1%) (10.8%) Parks & Resorts 9.2% 16.5% Studio Entertainment (9.0%) (8.0%) Consumer Products (14.7%) (11.0%) Total (0.3%) (4.6%)

The good news is: Disney is not standing idly by. The company acquired BAMTech earlier this year, which makes technology for streaming live sports. Disney plans to use its capabilities to create its own Disney-branded streaming channel and an ESPN-branded offering as well. This may not only help offset the effects of cord cutting but also lead to even more profitability down the road. As Netflix has shown, a streaming channel with strong brands and proprietary content can be very successful, both in the U.S. as well as abroad.

Also, the drop in the studio and consumer segments is because Disney lapped the enormous return of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in late 2015, not because of any problems in its film division, which continues to churn out hit after hit.

Still, the uncertainty has caused Disney's stock price to languish, even as it's making prudent moves to position itself for the future. That makes today a great entry point for long-term investors in the House of Mouse.

