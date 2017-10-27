On Our Radar

US probes Ford Fusion cars for potential detached steering wheels

In this Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, a row of new Ford Fusions are for sale on the lot at Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. Ford Motor Co. has built the midsize Fusion sedan at its plant in Hermosillo, Mexico, since its introduction in 2005.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday it is opening a preliminary investigation into 841,000 Ford Motor Co cars over concerns steering wheels could detach while driving.

The auto safety agency said it is investigating 2014-2016 model Ford Fusion cars after three reports of steering wheel bolts becoming loose, including one report of a steering wheel completely detaching while a driver attempted to turn into a gas station. Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

