Muni bond Friday update: 10-year yield increases

A look at the AP Municipal Bond Index for Friday, Oct. 27:

BIGGEST MOVER: 30-year bonds. Yield rose 8 basis points over the last week to 2.91 percent.

TWO-YEAR: Yield rose 1 basis point to 1.16 percent. The two-year/10-year spread is 118 basis points, compared with 117 basis points a week ago. The two-year/30-year spread is 175 basis points, up from 174 basis points a week ago.

10-YEAR: Yield increased 1 basis point to 2.34 percent, compared with 2.42 percent for a 10-year Treasury. The gap between 10-year municipal bonds and Treasurys has been narrowing over the last week. It was 12 basis points on Oct. 20. The 10-year/30-year spread for municipal bonds is 57 basis points.

30-YEAR: Yield climbed by 1 basis point to 2.91 percent, compared with 2.93 percent for a 30-year Treasury.

AP created this story using data from Municipal Bond Information Services and the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Learn more about the AP Municipal Bond Index at http://mbis.com/