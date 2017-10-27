Grains mixed, livestock lower

Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Continue Reading Below

Wheat for Dec. delivery was off 3.20 cents at $4.2840 a bushel; Dec corn fell .60 cent 3.4960 a bushel; December oats gained 2.40 cents at $2.65 a bushel while Nov. soybeans was up 1.40 cents at $9.7260 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

October live cattle was off .53 cent at $1.1468 a pound; October feeder cattle was down .48 cent at $1.5670 a pound; December lean hogs lost .60 cent at $.6445 a pound.