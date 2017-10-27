On Our Radar

Exxon Mobil's profit jumps 50% on higher oil, natgas prices

This April 29, 2014, file photo, shows an Exxon sign at a Exxon gas station in Carnegie, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM), the world's largest publicly-traded oil producer, said on Friday its quarterly profit jumped 50 percent on higher crude and natural gas prices.

The company posted net income of $3.97 billion, or 93 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared to $2.65 billion, or 63 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Exxon said Hurricane Harvey, which tore through the U.S. Gulf Coast region in August, dented quarterly earnings by 4 cents per share.

Production rose about 2 percent to 3.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Paul Simao)

