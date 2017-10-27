Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft climb; JC Penney tumbles

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Amazon.com Inc., up $128.52 to $1,100.95

The online retailer's third-quarter results were stronger than expected and it expects sales to grow over the holiday season.

Alphabet Inc., up $42.25 to $1,033.67

Google's parent company said advertising revenue jumped and its quarterly results topped analyst estimates.

Microsoft Corp., up $5.05 to $83.81

The company's revenue was far greater than expected as its cloud computing business continued to grow.

J.C. Penney Co., down 54 cents to $3.12

The department store cut its annual forecasts for profit and a key sales measurement.

Mattel Inc., down $1.37 to $14

The toy company suspended its dividend payments and said it will cut costs after a hefty quarterly loss.

Gigamon Inc., up $2.55 to $38.70

The networking hardware company agreed to be bought by Elliott Management for $38.50 a share, or $1.44 billion.

Expedia Inc., down $23.56 to $123.79

The online travel company's third-quarter profit and sales were weaker than analysts had anticipated.

Intel Corp., up $3.05 to $44.40

Investors were pleased with the chipmaker's fourth-quarter forecast.