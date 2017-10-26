UPS tops Street 3Q forecasts

UPS is reporting third-quarter earnings of $1.26 billion, beating Wall Street estimates.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta company had a profit of $1.45, a penny better than industry analysts had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The package delivery service posted revenue of $15.98 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts of $15.61 billion.

UPS expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.85 to $6.10 per share.

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. have climbed slightly more than 3 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 14 percent.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPS