Southwest beats 3Q profit forecasts

Southwest is reporting third-quarter earnings of $503 million, which was better than expected on Wall Street in a quarter in which hurricanes created travel havoc for thousands of Americans.

The Dallas carrier's profit was 84 cents per share, or 88 cents when one-time charges are removed, which is a penny better than industry analysts had predicted, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $5.27 billion, just shy of expectations.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. edged lower before the opening bell Thursday.

