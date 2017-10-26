Restaurant Brands beats 3Q profit forecasts

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $158.9 million.

The Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.

Restaurant Brands shares have increased 41 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 51 percent in the last 12 months.

